Dr. Ramesh Gidumal, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ramesh Gidumal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Ramesh H Gidumal MD333 E 38th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 501-7049Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr.Gidumal performed my ORIF bimalleolar ankle fracture surgery. He is an excellent surgeon. The surgery went well and I started to walk again in 6 weeks post-operation! I highly recommend him! He is attentive to the detail, cares about patients well being and highly experienced.
About Dr. Ramesh Gidumal, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831153758
- Hughston Sports Med Hosp
- Nyu-Bell
- Hughston Clin
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Univ of Pennsylvaia
Dr. Gidumal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gidumal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gidumal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gidumal works at
Dr. Gidumal has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gidumal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gidumal speaks Spanish.
110 patients have reviewed Dr. Gidumal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gidumal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gidumal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gidumal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.