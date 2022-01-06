Dr. Ramesh Gandhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gandhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramesh Gandhi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ramesh Gandhi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Vandalia, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Government Medical College Amritsar, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Gandhi works at
1
Vandalia Medical Center55 Elva Ct, Vandalia, OH 45377 Directions (937) 350-6700
2
Gandhi GI2717 Miamisburg Centerville Rd Ste 211, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 350-6700
3
Gandhi GI6251 Miami Valley Way Ste 210B, Huber Heights, OH 45424 Directions (937) 350-6700
4
Gandhi GI1244 Meadow Bridge Dr Ste 100, Beavercreek, OH 45434 Directions (937) 350-6700
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- Butler Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Flora Midwest (PPOM)
- Galaxy Health Network
- GENERAL
- Health Span
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Mt. Carmel
- MultiPlan
- Nationwide
- Ohio Health Choice
- PHCS
- Ryan White
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Gastroenterology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1275514663
- Kettering Med Center
- Misericordia Hospital
- Brooklyn Jewish Hosp
- Government Medical College Amritsar, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
