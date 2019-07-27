Dr. Ramesh Chheda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chheda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramesh Chheda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramesh Chheda, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Chheda works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Michigan Neurology PC5154 Miller Rd Ste I, Flint, MI 48507 Directions (810) 720-7801
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chheda?
I would definitely recommend Dr. Chheda. Two of my children were referred to Dr. Chheda. My son for his ASD and ADHD and my daughter for her issues with chronic headache. You always worry that you won’t be listened to about headaches, or being told it’s “just allergies.” Dr. Chheda really impressed me by listening to my daughter (10) and asking her questions directly. He diagnosed her with chronic migraine and the medication he suggested has prevented her daily migraines! As a parent who also suffers from migraine, I feel so relieved knowing my daughter’s pain is now under control. Dr. Chheda was also very helpful with my son and listened to my concerns over giving him medication. His initial appointment was thorough and led to an EEG to be certain. Dr. Chheda’s suggestions were conscientious.
About Dr. Ramesh Chheda, MD
- Neurology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1205984457
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chheda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chheda accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chheda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chheda works at
Dr. Chheda has seen patients for Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chheda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chheda speaks Hindi.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Chheda. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chheda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chheda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chheda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.