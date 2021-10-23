Dr. Cherukuri II has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramesh Cherukuri II, MD
Overview
Dr. Ramesh Cherukuri II, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in New Hartford, NY.
Dr. Cherukuri II works at
Locations
Dr Joseph I Raj1729 Burrstone Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413 Directions (315) 798-1645Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MVHS St. Luke's Campus
- Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cherukuri is a fantastic doctor. He takes his time with you and really cares. He is very knowledgeable and I would highly recommend him. His physician assistants are wonderful as well. He has the sweetest nurse Amy, she always goes above and beyond to help me. Definitely recommend!
About Dr. Ramesh Cherukuri II, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1952668543
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cherukuri II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cherukuri II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cherukuri II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cherukuri II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cherukuri II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cherukuri II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.