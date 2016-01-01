Dr. Chandra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramesh Chandra, MD
Overview
Dr. Ramesh Chandra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital, Upmc East, Upmc Mckeesport and UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Chandra works at
Locations
Alliance Cardiology-upmc21 Yost Blvd Ste 216, Pittsburgh, PA 15221 Directions (412) 469-0600
Soleus Healthcare Svcs of W PA2001 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 Directions (412) 672-9781
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Hospital
- Upmc East
- Upmc Mckeesport
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ramesh Chandra, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1932170941
Education & Certifications
- BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chandra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chandra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandra. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.