Dr. Ramesh Bhakta, MD

Internal Medicine
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ramesh Bhakta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Dr. Bhakta works at Champaign Dental Group in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Champaign Dental Group
    2010 Zonal Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033 (323) 409-3000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Otitis Media
Overweight
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Otitis Media
Overweight

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Otitis Media
Overweight
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Back Pain
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hydrocele
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Polyneuropathy
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ramesh Bhakta, MD

Specialties
  Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  33 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  English
NPI Number
  1194947523
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bhakta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bhakta works at Champaign Dental Group in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bhakta’s profile.

Dr. Bhakta has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhakta.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhakta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhakta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

