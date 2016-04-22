Dr. Ramesh Ayyala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayyala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramesh Ayyala, MD
Overview
Dr. Ramesh Ayyala, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Med Coll and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Ayyala works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Morsani - General Internal Medicine13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-2201Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ayyala?
he is a great doctor responds well with patients I recommend him highly .
About Dr. Ramesh Ayyala, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1356395404
Education & Certifications
- Boston Medical Center
- U South Fla
- Danbury Hospital
- Gandhi Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ayyala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayyala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayyala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayyala works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayyala. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayyala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayyala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayyala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.