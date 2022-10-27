Dr. Ramesh Ashwath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashwath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramesh Ashwath, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramesh Ashwath, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Riverview, FL. They completed their residency with Christ Hospital Med Center
Dr. Ashwath works at
Locations
-
1
Bayarea Advanced Gastroenterology Care6901 Simmons Loop Ste 207, Riverview, FL 33578 Directions (813) 588-8351MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 12:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Bay Area Advanced Gastroenterology1130 Kyle Wood Ln, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 588-8350Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
- Adventhealth Tampa
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ashwath?
Dr. Ashwath takes time to listen to patients and patiently explains.
About Dr. Ramesh Ashwath, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1386698074
Education & Certifications
- Christ Hospital Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ashwath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashwath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashwath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashwath works at
Dr. Ashwath has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashwath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashwath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashwath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashwath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashwath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.