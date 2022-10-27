See All Gastroenterologists in Riverview, FL
Dr. Ramesh Ashwath, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (61)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ramesh Ashwath, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Riverview, FL. They completed their residency with Christ Hospital Med Center

Dr. Ashwath works at Bay Area Advanced Gastroenterology in Riverview, FL with other offices in Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bayarea Advanced Gastroenterology Care
    6901 Simmons Loop Ste 207, Riverview, FL 33578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 588-8351
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Bay Area Advanced Gastroenterology
    1130 Kyle Wood Ln, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 588-8350
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
  • HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
  • Adventhealth Tampa
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hemorrhoids
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Capsule Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy With Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Edoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 27, 2022
    Dr. Ashwath takes time to listen to patients and patiently explains.
    — Oct 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ramesh Ashwath, MD
    About Dr. Ramesh Ashwath, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386698074
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Christ Hospital Med Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramesh Ashwath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashwath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ashwath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ashwath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ashwath has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashwath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashwath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashwath.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashwath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashwath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

