Dr. Amin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramesh Amin, MD
Overview
Dr. Ramesh Amin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Amin works at
Locations
Hagan Ziegler and Associates PC1814 Lakefield Ct SE Ste A, Conyers, GA 30013 Directions (770) 922-4770
Clayton Center Community Service Board853 Battlecreek Rd, Jonesboro, GA 30236 Directions (770) 478-1099
- 3 2775 Cruse Rd Ste 901, Lawrenceville, GA 30044 Directions (770) 925-2095
Clayton Csb1800 Slate Rd, Conley, GA 30288 Directions (404) 366-1529
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr Amin! I’ve been doing good for the last 4 years with him!!
About Dr. Ramesh Amin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1427037514
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.
