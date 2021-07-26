Dr. Rameez Alasadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alasadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rameez Alasadi, MD
Overview
Dr. Rameez Alasadi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Alasadi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Duly Health and Care100 Spalding Dr Ste 101, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 469-9200
-
2
Gastroenterology25 N Winfield Rd # 300, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 717-2600
-
3
Duly Health and Care133 E Brush Hill Rd, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (630) 469-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alasadi?
An expert and caring doctor. An essential member of my medical team. Hopefully you won’t need him - but if you do, he’s the best.
About Dr. Rameez Alasadi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1568452712
Education & Certifications
- Nthwstn University
- Henry Ford Hospital
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alasadi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alasadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alasadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alasadi works at
Dr. Alasadi has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Hernia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alasadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alasadi speaks Arabic.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Alasadi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alasadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alasadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alasadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.