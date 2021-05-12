See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Rameen Miarrostami, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4 (16)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rameen Miarrostami, MD is a Pulmonologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY / C W POST CAMPUS and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Miarrostami works at Pro Healthcare in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    M2 Medical Community Practice PC
    7124 18th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 234-3333
  2. 2
    Boro Park Obstetrics and Gynecology PC
    1505 52nd St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 384-2870
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
  3. 3
    Boro Park Obstetrics and Gynecology PC
    6010 Bay Pkwy Ste 802, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 384-2870
  4. 4
    Champaign Dental Group
    550 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 384-2870

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Maimonides Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Treatment frequency



Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 12, 2021
    I have been a patient of Dr Miarrostami for 14 years. He is thorough and caring. My entire family now goes to him. The staff is incredible.
    McGill — May 12, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Rameen Miarrostami, MD
    About Dr. Rameen Miarrostami, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Persian
    • 1497734743
    Education & Certifications

    • Long Island College Hospital
    • Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
    • Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
    • LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY / C W POST CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Miarrostami has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miarrostami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miarrostami works at Pro Healthcare in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Miarrostami’s profile.

    Dr. Miarrostami has seen patients for Wheezing, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miarrostami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Miarrostami. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miarrostami.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miarrostami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miarrostami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

