Overview

Dr. Rameen Miarrostami, MD is a Pulmonologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY / C W POST CAMPUS and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Miarrostami works at Pro Healthcare in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.