Dr. Konijeti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramdev Konijeti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramdev Konijeti, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their fellowship with Brigham and Womens Hospital|Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
Locations
1
Scripps Clinic Medical Laboratories15004 Innovation Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 605-7177
2
Sav-on Drugs #910710710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-9999Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
THE BEST...long story which I will not go into. But after my visit he emailed me at 11 pm that evening for additional information. He is sincere, trustworthy and takes his oath very seriously. I've been through the ringer and back with Scripps Health care but this is one physician i will take the time to review and express my sincere appreciation for.
About Dr. Ramdev Konijeti, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1578708715
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital|Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Urology
