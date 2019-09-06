See All Urologists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Ramdev Konijeti, MD

Urology
3.4 (5)
Overview

Dr. Ramdev Konijeti, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their fellowship with Brigham and Womens Hospital|Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Dr. Konijeti works at Scripps Clinic Rancho Bernardo in San Diego, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Scripps Clinic Medical Laboratories
    15004 Innovation Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 605-7177
    Sav-on Drugs #9107
    10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 554-9999
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Green Hospital
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Incontinence
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Urinary Incontinence
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Sep 06, 2019
    THE BEST...long story which I will not go into. But after my visit he emailed me at 11 pm that evening for additional information. He is sincere, trustworthy and takes his oath very seriously. I've been through the ringer and back with Scripps Health care but this is one physician i will take the time to review and express my sincere appreciation for.
    Cindy N. — Sep 06, 2019
    About Dr. Ramdev Konijeti, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578708715
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brigham and Womens Hospital|Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
    Residency
    • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
    Internship
    • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Konijeti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Konijeti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Konijeti has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Konijeti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Konijeti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Konijeti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Konijeti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Konijeti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

