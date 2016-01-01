Dr. Charepoo accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rambod Charepoo, MD
Overview
Dr. Rambod Charepoo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine.
Dr. Charepoo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mia Aesthetics Clinic LLC9300 SW 72nd St, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 330-4959
- 2 6929 Airport Blvd Ste 103, Austin, TX 78752 Directions (512) 840-4169
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Charepoo?
About Dr. Rambod Charepoo, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1205148574
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Charepoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charepoo works at
Dr. Charepoo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charepoo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charepoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charepoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.