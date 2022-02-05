Overview

Dr. Rambabu Tummala, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman, Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Tummala works at Florida Cancer Specialists - Villages Cancer Center in Lady Lake, FL with other offices in Leesburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.