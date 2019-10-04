Overview

Dr. Ramaz Metreveli, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Halethorpe, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Tbilisi Medical Institute 'vita' and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Metreveli works at Kaiser Permanente South Baltimore County Medical Center in Halethorpe, MD with other offices in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Intestinal Abscess and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.