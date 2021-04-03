See All Psychiatrists in Miramar, FL
Dr. Ramaswamy Lakshmanan, MD

Adult Psychiatry
4 (32)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ramaswamy Lakshmanan, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Miramar, FL. They completed their residency with Rosalind Franklin Univ. Of Medicine and Science/Chicago Medical School

Dr. Lakshmanan works at MDLIVE Headquarters in Miramar, FL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MDLIVE Headquarters
    3350 SW 148th Ave Ste 300, Miramar, FL 33027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 400-6354
    Monday
    11:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    11:00am - 5:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
ADHD and-or ADD
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Adjustment Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Eating Disorders
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Opioid Dependence
Phobia
Psychiatric Evaluation
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    Humana Health Plan of Texas

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Apr 03, 2021
    Very thorough and kind.
    DK — Apr 03, 2021
    About Dr. Ramaswamy Lakshmanan, MD

    Adult Psychiatry
    English
    1912071465
    Education & Certifications

    Rosalind Franklin Univ. Of Medicine and Science/Chicago Medical School
    Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
