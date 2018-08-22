Overview

Dr. Ramasamy Seralathan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Porterville, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sierra View Medical Center.



Dr. Seralathan works at SERALATHAN RAM MD OFFICE in Porterville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.