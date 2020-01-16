Dr. Ramasamy Kalimuthu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalimuthu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramasamy Kalimuthu, MD
Overview
Dr. Ramasamy Kalimuthu, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center.
Locations
Suburban Plastic Surgery Sc5346 W 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 636-8942
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had a great experience with Dr. Kalimuthu! He did reconstructive surgery on me and I am very happy with the work he has done! I would and have told other people about him.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1366448128
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalimuthu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalimuthu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalimuthu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalimuthu speaks Tamil.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalimuthu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalimuthu.
