Dr. Ramasamy Bakthavatsalam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bakthavatsalam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramasamy Bakthavatsalam, MD
Overview
Dr. Ramasamy Bakthavatsalam, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Bakthavatsalam works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Uw Department of Surgery1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions (206) 598-4477Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bakthavatsalam?
About Dr. Ramasamy Bakthavatsalam, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1609951433
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bakthavatsalam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bakthavatsalam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bakthavatsalam works at
Dr. Bakthavatsalam has seen patients for Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bakthavatsalam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bakthavatsalam has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bakthavatsalam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bakthavatsalam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bakthavatsalam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.