Dr. Ramarao Pasupuleti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramarao Pasupuleti, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHOOL OF ANESTHESIOLOGY and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Bowling Green.
They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Degenerative Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 440 High St Ste B, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 282-7116
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Best and Most caring Dr. around in pain management Highly recommend, I My wife sees him for over a year, and he is wonderful thoughtful and kind. I am going to be getting appointment set up asap!!
About Dr. Ramarao Pasupuleti, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1548235674
Education & Certifications
- MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHOOL OF ANESTHESIOLOGY
