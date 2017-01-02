Dr. Lankipalli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramarao Lankipalli, MD
Overview
Dr. Ramarao Lankipalli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Lankipalli works at
Locations
Singh Medical Practice Pllc3900 W 15th St Ste 503, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 596-5522
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is incredible.....I have call him in several occasion and he is ALWAYS available to speak with me. I have never seen a doctor that you can talk to DIRECTLY. Anytime I need his adbvise he is always there. He is caring and he spends as much time as you need.
About Dr. Ramarao Lankipalli, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University, Department Of Cardiology
- Main Line Hospitals-Lankenau
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
