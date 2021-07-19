Dr. Ramanujan Samavedy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samavedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramanujan Samavedy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ramanujan Samavedy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Knoxville Gastroenterology Anesthesia Associates LLC1311 Dowell Springs Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 588-5121
- 2 1930 Alcoa Hwy Ste A-145, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-6570
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1922167790
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Samavedy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samavedy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samavedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samavedy has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samavedy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Samavedy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samavedy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samavedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samavedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.