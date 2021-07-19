Overview

Dr. Ramanujan Samavedy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Samavedy works at Gastrointestinal Associates in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.