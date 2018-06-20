See All Cardiologists in Huntington Station, NY
Dr. Ramanjit Bagga, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ramanjit Bagga, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntington Station, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Bagga works at NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group in Huntington Station, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Endoscopy Obs At Hmg Pllc
    180 E Pulaski Rd, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 425-2115

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • South Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Atherectomy Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ramanjit Bagga, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1932106739
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramanjit Bagga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bagga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bagga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bagga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bagga works at NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group in Huntington Station, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bagga’s profile.

    Dr. Bagga has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bagga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bagga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bagga.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bagga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bagga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

