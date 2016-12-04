Overview

Dr. Ramani Yapa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Yapa works at General Practitioners Of Hamden in Hamden, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.