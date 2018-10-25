Overview

Dr. Ramandeep Brar, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Dayanand Medical College, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. Brar works at Optum - Family Medicine in Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.