See All Pediatric Surgeons in Charleston, WV
Dr. Ramanath Haricharan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Ramanath Haricharan, MD

Pediatric Surgery
5 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ramanath Haricharan, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They graduated from Mysore University / Mysore Medical College and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital and CAMC Women and Children's Hospital.

Dr. Haricharan works at CAMC Pediatric Surgery in Charleston, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    CAMC Pediatric Surgery
    830 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 202, Charleston, WV 25302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 388-1770
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CAMC General Hospital
  • CAMC Memorial Hospital
  • CAMC Women and Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Hypospadias
Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Hypospadias

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adrenal Tumor Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Infection Chevron Icon
Hydrocele (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Tumor Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Pediatric Urinary Urgency Chevron Icon
Pediatric Urology Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Varicocele Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Scrotal Mass Chevron Icon
Scrotal Pain Chevron Icon
Scrotal Swelling Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicle Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Ureteropelvic Junction Obstruction Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Haricharan?

    Dec 17, 2020
    My baby had surgery on her intestines 2 days after birth and I have to say he’s the best I have ever had. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
    — Dec 17, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ramanath Haricharan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ramanath Haricharan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Haricharan to family and friends

    Dr. Haricharan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Haricharan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ramanath Haricharan, MD.

    About Dr. Ramanath Haricharan, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Kannada and Tamil
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396950598
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children'S Hospital Of Eastern Ontario
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Alabama Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Vanderbilt University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mysore University / Mysore Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramanath Haricharan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haricharan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haricharan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haricharan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haricharan works at CAMC Pediatric Surgery in Charleston, WV. View the full address on Dr. Haricharan’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Haricharan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haricharan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haricharan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haricharan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ramanath Haricharan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.