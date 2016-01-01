Dr. Ramanand Dandillaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dandillaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramanand Dandillaya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramanand Dandillaya, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lompoc Valley Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Dandillaya works at
Locations
Ram C. Dandillaya M.d. Inc.210 S Palisade Dr Ste 203, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 928-5851
Hospital Affiliations
- Lompoc Valley Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ramanand Dandillaya, MD
- Neurology
- 60 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1508847187
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
