Overview

Dr. Ramana Rao, MD is a Pulmonologist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rao works at Phoebe Pulmonology in Albany, GA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.