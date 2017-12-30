Overview

Dr. Radha Podugu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Alliance, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Aultman Alliance Community Hospital, Aultman Hospital and Union Hospital.



Dr. Podugu works at Alliance Professional Building Cardiology in Alliance, OH with other offices in Canton, OH and Sebring, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.