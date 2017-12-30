Dr. Radha Podugu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Podugu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Radha Podugu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Radha Podugu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Alliance, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Aultman Alliance Community Hospital, Aultman Hospital and Union Hospital.
Alliance Professional Building Cardiology270 E State St Ste 140, Alliance, OH 44601 Directions (330) 454-8076
Cardiovascular Consultants Inc.2600 6th St SW Ste A2-710, Canton, OH 44710 Directions (330) 454-8076
Premier Health Associates Inc116 S 15th St, Sebring, OH 44672 Directions (330) 454-8076
- Aultman Alliance Community Hospital
- Aultman Hospital
- Union Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Best heart doctor. Great he listens to you. Answers all your questions. Excellent doctor and person
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1023097003
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Podugu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Podugu accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Podugu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Podugu has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Podugu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Podugu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Podugu.
