Overview

Dr. Ramana Gopalan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Catonsville, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Jipmer and is affiliated with MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Gopalan works at Aldo T Paz-guevara, MD in Catonsville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.