Dr. Singh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raman Singh, DO
Overview
Dr. Raman Singh, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Naperville, IL.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
1
Dreyer Clinic Inc1508 Aurora Ave, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 264-8720
2
Amita Health Resurrection Medical Center7435 W Talcott Ave, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (773) 990-7600TuesdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Raman Singh, DO
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1205033156
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Sports Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.