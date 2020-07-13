Overview

Dr. Raman Purighalla, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Rangaraya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.



Dr. Purighalla works at Preferred Primary Care Physicians Inc in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Carnegie, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.