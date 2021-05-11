Dr. Raman Poola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raman Poola, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raman Poola, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Choice Health Care Associates18522 US Highway 18 Ste 206, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 515-1911
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Today, I visited Dr Poole's office with my husband for the first time in several years. The office was just as I remember it - friendly, kind and helpful staff. The "vitals/check-in nurse" was warm and thorough. Our nurse practitioner was very knowledgeable, competent and compassionate and took the time to answer all our questions (both mine and my husband's). I would definitely recommend this office to anybody who's in need of a GI doc.
About Dr. Raman Poola, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1669493862
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poola has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poola accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poola has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Poola. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.