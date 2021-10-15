Dr. Raman Mitra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raman Mitra, MD
Overview
Dr. Raman Mitra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital, Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center.
Locations
Northwell Health300 Community 300 Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 562-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Elkhart General Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
- Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mitra?
Knowledgable, Speak Succinctly with patient explaining difficult medical information clearly and in detail. Patient and answers all questions The staff is also first class
About Dr. Raman Mitra, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1528062221
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Univ Of Pa Hlth System, Cardiovascular Diseases
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitra accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitra has seen patients for Atrial Flutter, Atrial Fibrillation and Supraventricular Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.