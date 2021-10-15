Overview

Dr. Raman Mitra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital, Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center.



Dr. Mitra works at Greenpoint Medical Services in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Atrial Flutter, Atrial Fibrillation and Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.