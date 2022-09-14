See All Plastic Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Raman Mahabir, MD

Breast Reconstruction Surgery
5 (34)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Raman Mahabir, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center, Oro Valley Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.

Dr. Mahabir works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Mayo Clinic Hospital
    5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 382-1379
  2. 2
    Tucson Plastic Surgery
    5230 E Farness Dr Ste 104, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 448-9490
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Tucson Plastic Surgery
    5230 E Sarness Dr Ste 104, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Medical Center
  • Oro Valley Hospital
  • Tucson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aging Face
Autoimmune Diseases
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Aging Face
Autoimmune Diseases
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

Aging Face Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Implant Malposition Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mahabir?

    Sep 14, 2022
    Look no further for a plastic surgeon! I am so very pleased with my outcome that I felt it necessary to write a review - something I never do. Dr. Mahabir removed my 18 year old breast implants and my results are amazing. Even my primary physician remarked about what a beautiful job my surgeon, Dr. Mahabir, did with his incisions. My breasts are truly beautiful, perky and new. In this office, you are taken care of from head to toe. The practice provided me with everything I needed to be ready for the surgery and post surgery; they even provided me with silicone gel to aid in the incision healing! What a wonderful experience I have had these last three months under Dr. Mahabir's care. I was in such good hands in this practice and am truly grateful for the professional and caring experience provided by the doctor and his top notch staff.
    Margaret S — Sep 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Raman Mahabir, MD
    About Dr. Raman Mahabir, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Reconstruction Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1477668184
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Nevada
    Internship
    • University of Calgary
    Medical Education
    • University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Univerisity of New Brunswick
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raman Mahabir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahabir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mahabir has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mahabir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahabir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahabir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahabir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahabir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

