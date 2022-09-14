Dr. Raman Mahabir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahabir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raman Mahabir, MD
Overview
Dr. Raman Mahabir, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center, Oro Valley Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Mahabir works at
Locations
-
1
Mayo Clinic Hospital5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 382-1379
-
2
Tucson Plastic Surgery5230 E Farness Dr Ste 104, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 448-9490Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Tucson Plastic Surgery5230 E Sarness Dr Ste 104, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mahabir?
Look no further for a plastic surgeon! I am so very pleased with my outcome that I felt it necessary to write a review - something I never do. Dr. Mahabir removed my 18 year old breast implants and my results are amazing. Even my primary physician remarked about what a beautiful job my surgeon, Dr. Mahabir, did with his incisions. My breasts are truly beautiful, perky and new. In this office, you are taken care of from head to toe. The practice provided me with everything I needed to be ready for the surgery and post surgery; they even provided me with silicone gel to aid in the incision healing! What a wonderful experience I have had these last three months under Dr. Mahabir's care. I was in such good hands in this practice and am truly grateful for the professional and caring experience provided by the doctor and his top notch staff.
About Dr. Raman Mahabir, MD
- Breast Reconstruction Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, French
- 1477668184
Education & Certifications
- University of Nevada
- University of Calgary
- University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine
- Univerisity of New Brunswick
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahabir has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahabir accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahabir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahabir works at
Dr. Mahabir speaks French.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahabir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahabir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahabir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahabir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.