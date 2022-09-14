Overview

Dr. Raman Mahabir, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center, Oro Valley Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Mahabir works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.