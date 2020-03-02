Dr. Raman Madan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raman Madan, MD
Overview
Dr. Raman Madan, MD is a Dermatologist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Madan works at
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Dermatology at Lake Success1991 Marcus Ave Ste 300, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 719-3376
-
2
Northwell Health Physician Partners Dermatology at Huntington177 Main St, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 421-4188Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Keystone Mercy Health Plan
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Madan?
Excellent. Always on time.
About Dr. Raman Madan, MD
- Dermatology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1427391218
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Madan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Madan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Madan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Madan works at
Dr. Madan has seen patients for Rash, Hair Loss and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Madan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Madan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.