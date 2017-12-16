Overview

Dr. Raman Kumar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Amityville, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Gov'T Med College Punjabi University Patiala Punjab India and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.