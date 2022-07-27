Overview

Dr. Raman Dhawan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN CERTIFIED MASSAGE SCHOOL and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital, Geneva General Hospital, Oneida Health Hospital and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dhawan works at Stephen L Barker MD PC in Syracuse, NY with other offices in Waterloo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.