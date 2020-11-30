Dr. Raman Chopra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chopra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raman Chopra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raman Chopra, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from All India Institute Of Medical Science and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center and Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER.
Dr. Chopra works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Wichita Pediatric Associates3243 E Murdock St Ste 603, Wichita, KS 67208 Directions (316) 669-9380
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chopra?
Dr Chopra is very kind and patient with us when asking questions about our child . He’s always available to see us when we call and have concerns .
About Dr. Raman Chopra, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1184699357
Education & Certifications
- St. Francis Hospital
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- University O Kansas Medical Center
- All India Institute Of Medical Science
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chopra has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chopra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chopra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chopra works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Chopra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chopra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chopra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chopra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.