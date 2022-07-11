Dr. Baishnab has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raman Baishnab, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raman Baishnab, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Group Psychotherapy, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 18780 Bagley Rd Ste 320, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions (440) 816-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Southwest General Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baishnab?
I've been with this doctor for 10 years. He put so much effort into listening too me and helping me with therapy and the right medication. If I had never went to that appointment 10 years ago I don't know what would've happened down the line but I believe this man saved my life.
About Dr. Raman Baishnab, DO
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1568612315
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baishnab accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baishnab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baishnab has seen patients for Group Psychotherapy, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baishnab on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Baishnab. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baishnab.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baishnab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baishnab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.