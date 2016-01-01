Overview

Dr. Ramamurthy Alam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Alam works at Ramamurthy N Alam MD in Warren, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.