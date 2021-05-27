Dr. Ramamohana Kancherla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kancherla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramamohana Kancherla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramamohana Kancherla, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Dr. Kancherla works at
Locations
1
Hudson Valley Hematology & Oncology19 Baker Ave Ste 100, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 454-1942
2
Hudson Valley Cancer Center400 Westage Business Ctr Dr Ste 103, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 896-8510Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I read all these negative reviews and I have to say our experience was at the utmost professional level. My husband is diagnosed with a rare synovial sarcoma and after surgery and chemo and radiation this cancer reared its ugly head to his lungs...traveling back and forth to Manhattan was to much for my husband. We were referred here from Sloans and Dr Kancherla, who we found to have a great bedside manner, and his staff they have been absolutely wonderful. Lots of behind the scenes paperwork prior auth etc etc was done in a timely manner. All of my calls to this center were answered and the follow through from the staff was excellent. So so far so good.
About Dr. Ramamohana Kancherla, MD
- Hematology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- 1205904828
Education & Certifications
- Ny Mc
- SUNY
- SUNY
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kancherla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kancherla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kancherla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kancherla has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kancherla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kancherla speaks Telugu.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kancherla. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kancherla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kancherla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kancherla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.