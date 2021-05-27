See All Hematologists in Poughkeepsie, NY
Dr. Ramamohana Kancherla, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Ramamohana Kancherla, MD

Hematology
1.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ramamohana Kancherla, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Dr. Kancherla works at Texas Breast Specialists in Poughkeepsie, NY with other offices in Fishkill, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hudson Valley Hematology & Oncology
    19 Baker Ave Ste 100, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 454-1942
  2. 2
    Hudson Valley Cancer Center
    400 Westage Business Ctr Dr Ste 103, Fishkill, NY 12524 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 896-8510
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vassar Brothers Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Anemia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kancherla?

    May 27, 2021
    I read all these negative reviews and I have to say our experience was at the utmost professional level. My husband is diagnosed with a rare synovial sarcoma and after surgery and chemo and radiation this cancer reared its ugly head to his lungs...traveling back and forth to Manhattan was to much for my husband. We were referred here from Sloans and Dr Kancherla, who we found to have a great bedside manner, and his staff they have been absolutely wonderful. Lots of behind the scenes paperwork prior auth etc etc was done in a timely manner. All of my calls to this center were answered and the follow through from the staff was excellent. So so far so good.
    Pamela Hendrickson — May 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ramamohana Kancherla, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ramamohana Kancherla, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kancherla to family and friends

    Dr. Kancherla's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kancherla

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ramamohana Kancherla, MD.

    About Dr. Ramamohana Kancherla, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Telugu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205904828
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ny Mc
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • SUNY
    Residency
    Internship
    • SUNY
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramamohana Kancherla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kancherla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kancherla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kancherla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kancherla has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kancherla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kancherla. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kancherla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kancherla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kancherla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ramamohana Kancherla, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.