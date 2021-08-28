Dr. Rama Pai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rama Pai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rama Pai, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Katy, TX.
Dr. Pai works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Center of Houston PA20710 Westheimer Pkwy, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 646-9000
-
2
Methodist Urology Associates18400 Katy Fwy Ste 350, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (281) 829-2226
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Dr with great communication. I trust him completely.
About Dr. Rama Pai, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1720209315
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pai accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pai has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.