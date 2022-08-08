Dr. Ramalingam Ratnasabapathy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ratnasabapathy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramalingam Ratnasabapathy, MD
Overview
Dr. Ramalingam Ratnasabapathy, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They completed their residency with NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
Locations
Urology Specialists of Nevada58 N Pecos Rd, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 613-4326
Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada, Horizon Ridge2460 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 613-0968Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Nevada Cancer Specialists6190 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 613-0811
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- America's Health Choice
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthCare Partners
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Medicaid
- One Health
- PHCS
- Sierra Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health Network
- Veteran Administration Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ram always takes his time to listen to what we have to say. Both my mom and myself are patients of his. When there is a question or concern, Dr. Ram always calls himself, rather than have a nurse or receptionist call so that he can answer any questions we may have and can fully explain his concerns or the action that needs to be taken. I have a complicated history as well as a genetic disorder and he always takes the time to discuss that with me as well, and has me instruct any medical student he has with him as to the nature of the genetic disorder in order for them to learn more about it
About Dr. Ramalingam Ratnasabapathy, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1144220781
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
- Madras Medical College
- Hematology, Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
