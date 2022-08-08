See All Oncologists in Henderson, NV
Dr. Ramalingam Ratnasabapathy, MD

Medical Oncology
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ramalingam Ratnasabapathy, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They completed their residency with NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL

Dr. Ratnasabapathy works at Urology Specialists of Nevada in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Urology Specialists of Nevada
    58 N Pecos Rd, Henderson, NV 89074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 613-4326
    Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada, Horizon Ridge
    2460 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 613-0968
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Nevada Cancer Specialists
    6190 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 613-0811

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • MountainView Hospital
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
All Lymphoma
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Disorders
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Astrocytoma
Autoimmune Diseases
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bladder Cancer
Bleeding Disorders
Blood Disorders
Bone Cancer
Bone Disorders
Brain Cancer
Brain Disorders
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cervical Cancer
Chemotherapy
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Colorectal Cancer
Cryoglobulinemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Eye Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Graft vs Host Disease
Gynecologic Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Hodgkin's Disease
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Immunotherapy
Kidney Cancer
Leukocytosis
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Mediastinal Tumors
Medulloblastoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Ovarian Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancytopenia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Pregnancy-Related Disorders
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Prostate Cancer
Pulmonary Disease
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Schwannoma
Secondary Malignancies
Sickle Cell Disease
Skin Cancer
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Stomach Diseases
Testicular Cancer
Thalassemia
Thrombocytosis
Thrombosis
Thyroid Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Urinary Disorders
Uterine Cancer
Vascular Disease
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
    • Aetna
    • America's Health Choice
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HealthCare Partners
    • HealthChoice
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • Sierra Choice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Health Network
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Patient Ratings (25)
    Aug 08, 2022
    Dr. Ram always takes his time to listen to what we have to say. Both my mom and myself are patients of his. When there is a question or concern, Dr. Ram always calls himself, rather than have a nurse or receptionist call so that he can answer any questions we may have and can fully explain his concerns or the action that needs to be taken. I have a complicated history as well as a genetic disorder and he always takes the time to discuss that with me as well, and has me instruct any medical student he has with him as to the nature of the genetic disorder in order for them to learn more about it
    Beverly J Oberlander — Aug 08, 2022
    About Dr. Ramalingam Ratnasabapathy, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • English
    • 1144220781
    Education & Certifications

    • NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
    • Madras Medical College
    • Hematology, Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Medical Oncology
