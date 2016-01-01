Dr. Ramachandruni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramalakshmi Ramachandruni, MD
Dr. Ramalakshmi Ramachandruni, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA.
Laurel Ridge Treatment Center17720 Corporate Woods Dr, San Antonio, TX 78259 Directions (210) 491-9400
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Ramalakshmi Ramachandruni, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1225159031
- UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Psychiatry
Dr. Ramachandruni accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramachandruni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramachandruni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramachandruni.
