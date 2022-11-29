Overview

Dr. Ramal Weragoda, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Cherokee.



Dr. Weragoda works at Georgia Perinatal Consultants in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA and Canton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Syncope along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.