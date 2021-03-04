Overview

Dr. Ramakrishna Tatineni, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lewes, DE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, Abdominoplasty and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.