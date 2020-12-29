Dr. Ramakrishna Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramakrishna Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramakrishna Reddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rangaraya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Reddy works at
Locations
COR Healthcare Medical Assocs2841 Lomita Blvd Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 257-0508
Moshe Faynsod M.d. Inc.1360 W 6th St Ste 200, San Pedro, CA 90732 Directions (310) 547-9922
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reddy listens to my concerns and then make his recommendations. His explanations are very thorough and easy to understand.
About Dr. Ramakrishna Reddy, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Italian, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1457360950
Education & Certifications
- Med College Va
- Wayne St University
- Govt Genl Hosp
- Rangaraya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Internal Medicine
