Overview

Dr. Ramakrishna Chakilam, MD is a Pulmonologist in Aransas Pass, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TLEMCEN / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area and CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi.



Dr. Chakilam works at Ramakrishna Chakilam, MD in Aransas Pass, TX with other offices in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Blood Oxygen Level, Thoracentesis and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.