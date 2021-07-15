Overview

Dr. Ramakanth Vemuluri, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center.



Dr. Vemuluri works at River Regions Psychiatry Assocs in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.